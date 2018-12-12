Share:

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has retrieved more than 30 kanals of land worth more than one billion rupees, by carrying out a massive operation in Jhuggian Nagra, Sabzazar area, here on Tuesday. The LDA staff demolished unlawfully constructed houses, haveli and shops, and other structures that had been built on 30 residential plots of C Block of Sabzazar. Representatives of the district administration and heavy contingent of police remained present during the operation. The LDA staff retrieved about 75 per cent of illegally occupied land whereas the remaining land could not be vacated due to restraining order. Director General LDA Amna Imran Khan has said that Punjab government was following a policy of zero tolerance for land grabbers. She said the operation was being carried out without any discrimination and no one would be given any relaxation.