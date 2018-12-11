Share:

FAISALABAD-A man shot dead his sister over contracting court with the man of her choice on Tuesday. The police said the incident in Nishatabad area.

According to locals, Kainat,19, had contracted court marriage with Wasim Akhtar after her family tunred down his proposal.

The accused entered his house and fired gunshots on his sister, killing her on the spot. The attacker managed to escape while police registered a case on the application of Wasim Akhtar and started investigation.

The dead body was handed over to the heirs after autopsy and medico-legal formalities.