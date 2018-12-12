Share:

KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho has said that Peoples Primary Healthcare Initiatives (PPHI) has done a remarkable performance and providing better health care facilities to the people of Sindh. This she said while presiding over a meeting with PPHI here in her office on Tuesday. CEO PPHI Dr Ghulam Ali Soomro, Dr. Zeb Dahar and PSO Abdul Ghaffar Surhio also attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that PPHI was providing health care facilities at 1176 health units across the province in 22 districts of Sindh except Karachi and Nawabshah.

Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Pechuho reiterated her commitment to provide better health facilities to the people of Sindh and expressed her hope that PPHI would continue to provide better health care facilities to the people of Sindh.

In another meeting with a delegation TECH4Life with in her office, the provincial minister for health and population was informed that supply of telemedicine system along with complete installation, training and support fulfilling all technical specifications will establish five telemedicine clinics in districts Mithi, Qambar Shahdadkot, Dadu, Jamshoro and Khairpur Mirs soon. She said that Tharparkar is a drought hit area and we were taking all possible measures to provide better facilities in the area and Sindh health Department in collaboration with other stakeholders was making its efforts to save the life of children over there. Dr Azra said that telemedicine system was to outreach programme to provide health facilities to pregnant women at their doorsteps.