ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Yousaf Baig Mirza as his Special Assistant on Media Affairs.

According to a notification of the Cabinet Division on Tuesday, it said, in terms of rule 4(6) of the Rules of Business, 1973 read with serial No.l A of Schedule-VA of the said Rules, the Prime Minister has been pleased to appoint Yousaf Baig Mirza as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media Affairs, with effect from December 7th, 2018. His appointment would be in honorary capacity, it added.

Yousaf, a renowned media personality, had served as the Managing Director of Pakistan Television (PTV) and helped launch of several private TV channels.

Iftikhar Durrani has also been serving as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Media Affairs.