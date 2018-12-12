Share:

A teenage factory worker who went missing the other day was found strangled in the canal in Manga Mandi police precincts on Tuesday. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy. The deceased was identified by police as Hammad, a resident of Nawan Qila. According to his family, Hammad left for factory work a couple of days ago but disappeared under mysterious circumstances. Some passersby on Tuesday spotted a body floating in the canal in Manga Mandi area and alerted the police by phone. A police investigator said the deceased was strangled with a piece of cloth by unknown killers. The police registered a murder case against unidentified killers and launched the investigation.