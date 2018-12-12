Share:

MOSCOW:- Mogadishu has become the most congested city in Africa as Somalis are fleeing rural areas for the cities seeking shelter and aid, the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC), which provides data and analysis on internal displacement, said on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, the IDMC released a report on the new and secondary displacements in Mogadishu in 2017 and the first half of 2018, which are mostly linked to conflict and natural disasters. “[As many as] 2.6 million people are displaced within Somalia.– Sputnik

Drought, competition for resources and poor living conditions has fuelled fighting in rural areas, and pushed people towards Mogadishu ... This has made Mogadishu the second most densely populated city in the world (after Dhaka) and the most densely populated city in Africa,” the IDMC said in a press release, accompanying the report.