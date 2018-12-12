Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Rangers claimed to have arrested two Muttahida Qaumi Movement South Africa chapter militants and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunitions dumped in Azizabad locality.

Rangers claimed to have arrested two MQM activists in a raid conducted in North Karachi locality. During the course of investigation accused persons identified as Mustaqeem and Muqim were revealed to have dumped a huge cache of weapons in house located in Azizabad area.

Rangers said that they were able to recover a huge cache of arms and ammunitions on the information provided by the already arrested two members of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement- South Africa network saying that this is one of the biggest arms and ammunitions cache ever unearthed in Karachi.

The party activists, Mustaqeem and Muqim, were arrested in a raid earlier at the North Karachi Sector-10 area, said the spokesperson, added that the weapon recovered includes 195 rifle grenade, 98 40mm grenades, 90 Awan bomb, 11 RPG seven rockets, 170 detonators, 2 MP-5 rifles, and other weapons.

The spokesperson said that the suspects managed to flee during raid at Nine Zero in 2015. Sindh Rangers Director General Major General Saeed inspected recovered weapons. The suspects were handed over to the police department for the initiation of legal action. The Rangers said that the suspect Mustaqim flew to India in 1992 along with Javaid Langra, adding that the suspect got involved in terrorism in 1993 after his return from India, adding that both the suspects were assigned to assassinate a number of political personalities.

On the other side Rangers arrested nine more suspects during ongoing raids in parts of a city.

According to Rangers spokesperson, three suspects who were identified as Mirza Abdul Raheem Baig alias Saadi, Suleman and Azfar Hussain alias Martial were arrested during a series of raids conducted in Gulbahar, Nazimabad and Jauharabad areas. The spokesperson said that the arrested suspects belonged to Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London and were involved in various cases of target killings, street crimes and other heinous cases of crimes.

Similarly, five more suspects were arrested during a series of raids conducted in al-Falah, Nazimabad, Sharifabad and Baloch Colony.

The suspects arrested included Daniyal, Zubair alias Sindhi, Younus alias Dhobi, Nazimuddin and Shoaib Anwar. According to Rangers spokesperson, the suspects arrested were involved in various cases of street crimes and robberies.

The spokesperson also claimed to have arrested another suspect, namely Arbaz Ali who was involved in various cases of crime including possessing illegal weapons. The arms and ammunitions were also recovered from their possession. The suspects were later handed over to the police for further legal action.