ISLAMABAD - To accelerate the legislation process, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has started regular contacts with government and opposition parties. In this regard, Speaker presided over a meeting of leaders of the government side at Parliament House.

The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Hussain Qureshi, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Naseem, State Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur, Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, Chief Whip Mohammad Amir Doggar and Parliamentary Secretary Law and Justice Maleeka Ali Bukhari.

The participants gave their suggestions for expediting the processes of legislation and make it more effective. Addressing the meeting, the Speaker said that the people have sent them to this House to resolve their problems whereas legislation is the only source by which they can resolve their problems. He said that being Speaker of the House, it was his constitutional responsibility to facilitate the govt and the opposition in enactment of legislation and today’s meeting with the govt side a step forward in this connection.

The Speaker once again expressed the hope that bottlenecks in formation of the Standing Committees would be removed during the current session of the National Assembly. He said that he would strive to resolve the matters pertaining to Standing Committees with mutual consultation of government side and opposition parties. The participants also gave their suggestions for smooth functioning of the House during the current Session.