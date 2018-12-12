Share:

PESHAWAR - Awami National Party General Secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussian on Tuesday alleged that the ongoing campaign of accountability was meant to target political opponents.

He said that NAB acted on directives of the government. Certain forces have now been silent on Panama issue after brining a selected party into the government. It means that Panama was just used against the political rivals, he said.

It raised questions as to why NAB and judiciary were silent on billion of rupees worth of properties of Aleema Khan, sister of MP Imran Khan, he said.

Moreover, it would have been better if accountability was started from the family of Imran Khan, Mian Iftikhar Hussian said. The forces behind bringing PTI into power are now aware of the fact that country is ahead with various challenges because of immature policies of the present federal government, he said.

Imran Khan, he said, would try to run away; however, ‘we will not let him go’. The PTI dreamt of brining revolutionary changes in the first 100 days of its government, unfortunately, nothing changed yet, which is regrettable, he said.

The ANP wants that the PTI must complete its 5 years tenure, because it is its first and last chance of being in power, he said, adding that poor performance exposed the present government in its first 100 days.

The ANP general secretary maintained that the present government had pledged giving 10 million jobs to people, but it actually snatched bread from people in the name of drive against encroachments in the country.

He called for revisiting foreign policy, as the existing policy has totally failed. Peace in Afghanistan, he said, could be restored if all stakeholders make sincere efforts in this regard. Mian said that peace in the region was in the interest of both Kabul and Islamabad.