PESHAWAR - The National Accountability Bureau has summoned Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to appear before it on December 17 for investigation in connection with land leased out in Malam Jabba-Swat for sports resort.

The NAB team would question him about his alleged involvement in the scam as he was the then KP minister for Sports when the land was leased out for the purpose, officials said.

In the same case, the anti-corruption watchdog has already summoned the incumbent KP Minister for Youth Affairs, Culture and Tourism Atif Khan and PTI Senator Mohsin Aziz for their alleged involvement in the land leasing scandal. Mohsin Aziz was the then chairman of KP Investment Board.

The officials said that Atif Khan and Mohsin Aziz would appear before the NAB investigation team on December 14 coming (Friday).

It has been learnt that during the tenure of the PTI first government in KP, a land of about 275 kanals had allegedly been leased out in Malam Jabba district Swat to relatives of a minister, which according to NAB officials, incurred losses to the national exchequer.

In the same case, Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Principal Secretary Azam Khan already recorded their statements.

probe against illegal

housing scheme

National Accountability Bureau, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa is conducting an investigation against the owners of M/s Canal View, Nasir Bagh Peshawar, who under the garb of illegal housing scheme allegedly efrauded public of their hard earned money, a statement said.

Canal View is an illegal housing scheme operating without NOC from Peshawar Development Authority. Record of the advertising agency shows that plots had been sold to people despite notices of the PDA to stop illegal sale and purchase of the plots. As per details, the accused persons lured the general public through advertisements in print and electronic media to invest in the said illegal housing scheme on the promise to allot them plots on their investment.

The affected people are advised to approach office of Director General, National Accountability Bureau, KP, for registering their complaints along with proofs of payments and other documentary evidences to investigation officer.