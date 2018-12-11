Share:

ISLAMABAD-An internationally renowned mountaineer of South Korea the killer mountain ‘Nanga Parbat’ most attractive point for International and national mountaineers and tourists due to its breath taking view of 9th highest mountain in the world and second in Pakistan after K2.

A report aired by a private news channel said , Nanga Parbat is the second highest mountain of Pakistan and ninth highest in the world. It is not part of the Karakorum as it is the western extremity of the mighty Himalaya.

It is separated from the Karakorum by the mighty Indus River. Since the first disastrous British expedition led by AF Mummery in 1895, mountaineers have tried to ascend its summit through different routes but few lucky ones have succeeded.

Fairy Meadows is like the bouquet of flowers set before the towering killer mountain, Nanga Parbat . The mountain sets a backdrop for the Fairy Meadows, making it an appealing and exciting destination for tourists in Pakistan.

Fairy Meadows is a very peaceful and relaxing place to enjoy the mountain atmosphere and hospitality of the local people, said local tourists in Valley.

According to Gilgit-Baltistan Tourism Department , a number of tourists are visiting this beautiful tourists spot as it is the peaceful and relaxing place to enjoy the mountain atmosphere and hospitality of the local people.

Nanga Perbat has been a source of enchantment since long for backpackers, climbers, wildlife researchers, photographers, painters, and geologists, besides nature lovers.

Locals said , there are several hotels and tourist lodges are available to facilitate tourists in Fairy Meadows. Most of them are available at very reasonable prices. A few although are a little expensive. Many tourists like to stay in camps in grassy places.

According to the residents, Nanga Parbat is also called Diamir, which means abode of fairies. It is believed that the Queen of fairies lives there in a castle made of solidice crystal is guarded by gigantic snow serpents and frogs.

Born in Gilgit-Baltistan, Samina Baig, at the age of 22, became the first Pakistani woman to climb Mount Everest . By the time she turned 23, she had climbed the highest mountain on each of the world’s seven continents.

People who live on mountains have a relationship with nature that people from urban areas might not be able to relate to, she said.

The French mountaineer while visited Pakistan this year, who was saved in a daring night-time rescue on a Pakistan peak nicknamed “killer mountain” flew home , vowed to come back to scale other mountains in Pakistan.