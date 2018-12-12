Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza has urged upon the NGOs to join hands for resolving women issues and problems in a practical manner so the women could be more strengthen and strong by all means.

This she observed while addressing at closing and certificate distribution ceremony of 16 days of activism and awareness campaign regarding celebrations of” International day for Elimination of Violence against Women” organized by the Wonder Women Association of Pakistan at local hotel here.

Shehla said that besides such successful events at Sindh level, women protection cell with 1094 free toll number 24/7 has also been established in her office to redress grievances, issues being faced by the women through their complaints and personally visits to the cell. She added 28 out of 58 different complaints had been resolved while 30 matters are in process to seek detailed reports and facts from the concerned. “The protection cell will provide relief to respective complainants,” she added.

The minister said that practical step are being taken to make women stronger and empowered and in this regard Thar will not be remained as same. “Thar will definitely change Pakistan, I called the NGOs to help and join hands as not only I but we all together could do for betterment of the women,”

She said there is not only need to provide legal support assistance but striving for their productive health, discourage the early child marriages and measures to motivate them are also the need of the hour

The minister asked the NGOs to come at one platform and fight against unawareness, illiteracy jointly and to change the dream into reality. She extended her full cooperation to NGOs and offered them to sit together in her office and work for betterment of the women whatever.

Shehla told that women complex is being established in Sukkur which will be ‘model’ for all women where all healthy activities would be held. She asked the NGOs not to hold workshops, seminar and other activities in private hotels but at the complex. The women complex having women hostel, complaint cell, day care centre, crises centre, vocational institute and gym will be inaugurated very soon, she added.

Appreciating the efforts of all NGOs’ representatives who contributed in 16 days campaign, the minister distributed certificate among them. Shehla also lauded the contributions of the social activists—Asma Shah, Sarim Burney, Dureshawar, Advocate Zia Awan—, saying that they all are very helpful and contributed a lot for women protection.