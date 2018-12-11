Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad district administration has directed the petrol pumps that fuel should not be sold to any motorcyclist who would be travelling without a safety helmet. According to a notification issued by the District Magistrate on Tuesday “It has been observed that motorcyclists are not taking safety measures and are not wearing safety helmets while riding their bikes causing an increase in death ratio of bike-riders in road accidents.” It said that during the current year, a total of 68 fatal accidents of bikers took place in the federal capital out of which 50 were not wearing helmets while riding when they met the road accident. The death ratio amongst the bikers due to not using safety helmets in the federal capital is 75 percent, the notification added.

The administration said that in view of the above, it has been directed to all the petrol pumps that fuel may not be sold to any motorcyclist who would be travelling without a safety helmet. “Hence complete ban is being imposed on selling of fuel to motorcyclists without wearing safety helmets in the interest of public safety,” the notification stated. Furthermore, the administration has banned entry of heavy traffic on expressway from 7am to 9am, 5pm to 7pm. The administration had observed that during the office starting/closing hours i.e. from 7am to 9am and 5pm to 7pm heavy traffic flow is seen on Islamabad Expressway which creates severe problem and nuisance for general public. The main reason, according to the administration, behind this massive traffic jam is the flow of heavy transport vehicles at the Expressway, Islamabad. “In view of the foregoing above, it is hereby ordered that heavy transport vehicles are banned to enter on Islamabad Expressway during the aforementioned hours,” read another notification.

Meanwhile, CIA wing of Islamabad police arrested five drug-peddlers and recovered a huge quantity of drugs worth millions of rupees from them, a police spokesman said on Tuesday. He said that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan had ordered all police officers to start a crackdown against drug mafia in the capital. In light of these orders, SP (Investigation) Sardar Ghias Gul constituted a police team headed by DSP (CIA) Hakim Khan who succeeded in apprehending five drug peddlers namely Muhammad Siddique son of Lal Wazir, a resident of Mohalla Liaqat Abad Charsada road Peshawar; Mujahid Masih son of Nazir Masih, a resident of Chak No.291 Toba Tek Singh; Dolat Khan son of Samandar Khan, a resident of Tehsil Barra Khyber Agency; Akhtar Ali son of Allah Wasaya, a resident of Mehmood Kot Ahmad Pur Sayyal Jhang and Hashim son of Pervez, a resident of Dhok Awan Rawalpindi. The police team has also recovered 4204 gram powder, 2035 gram hashish, 60 liters wine, 1200 bottles of liquor worth millions of rupees.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and SSP (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed has appreciated the police performance of CIA police and directed all officers to continue the crackdown on drug pushers to save the future of the new generation.

On the other hand, a total of 400 policemen will perform security duty for polio teams during the anti-polio drive in Islamabad. A comprehensive security plan has been devised under which 400 policemen will perform duty for security of the polio teams. All Zonal SPs would themselves supervise security duties in their respective areas. SDPOs and SHOs will maintain complete coordination with doctors and staff of polio teams and every necessary step will be ensured for their fool proof security.

As a part of this security plan, vehicles of Counter Terrorism Force will keep patrolling various areas while staff of Eagle and Falcon Squads will remain alert to counter any untoward situation. An officer of Inspector level will perform duty as focal person who will sit in the control room at the Deputy Commissioner office to get first-hand information about the overall situation. Police and security personnel would have necessary weapons and ammunition for security of polio teams, according to the officials.