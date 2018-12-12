Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak on Tuesday said that that no lease will be extended to any person on public properties.

Chairing a meeting of working group on alternative use of public properties at the Ministry of Housing and Works, the minister was briefed on location and status of various public properties and their alternative use.

The meeting identified various public properties in major cities. The federal minister also directed to conduct survey and prepare feasibility report on various pilot projects. The minister has emphasised the need for optimum utilisation of public properties.

The minister has said that unutilised land will be developed through public private partnership and also directed that the provinces will identify the lands and the current and planned use of the unutilized lands the minister was briefed on 120 acre land in sector F6 where 704 apartments will be build. FWO has proposed one lac self-sustained integrated housing satellites.

The minister has said that the working group has identified 229 properties of different federal governments with 47,230kanal area which will be utilized to generate revenue and also for construction of houses for PM 5 million housing project.

The federal minister as chairman of working group will brief PM about utilization of public properties in a week. Federal minister also has directed to secure land of PTDC from encroachments at Gaddani. The minister has said that no person will be displaced and even poor people who are living on government land will be allocated houses in the public land.