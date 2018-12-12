Share:

ISLAMABAD - Various opposition parties have opposed the efforts of Election Commission of Pakistan linking the registration of voters with the temporary or permanent address mentioned on their computerised national identity cards (CNICs).

The Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) has even submitted a bill in the parliament seeking amendments in the Elections Act, 2017, aimed at doing away with provisions that link the registration of voters with the temporary or permanent address mentioned on their computerised national identity cards (CNICs).

The proposed bill holds importance as nearly 15 million voters, enrolled in areas other than the addresses stated on their CNICs, are set to be shifted by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to their permanent or temporary addresses, if they fail to decide where they want to be registered as voters by the deadline of December 31.

The amendment bill submitted to the National Assembly and Senate secretariats by the JI lawmakers seeks the omission of sub-sections 1, 2, 3, and a condition added to sub-section 4, of Section 27 (Place of residence) of the Elections Act. Sub-section 1 of Section 27 states that a person shall be deemed to be resident of an electoral area if his or her temporary or permanent address on their CNIC issued by the National Database and Registration Authority lies in the said electoral area.

Under sub-sections 2 and 3, a person who is in the service of Pakistan can apply to the registration officer for enrolment in the electoral area in which he or she temporarily resides for being in the service of Pakistan and the facility is also available to their spouse and children. The JI bill desires that only sub-section 4 be kept under Section 27, and it seeks the omission of the proviso saying sub-section 4 will stand nullified on December 31.

The aim of the proposed amendments is to “save hundreds of thousands of people from a futile exercise under which the elderly, women and youngsters will have to go through the process of getting their votes registered afresh or have their addresses changed in their CNICs”, reads the proposed legislation.

If the provision is allowed to go ahead, scores of people would either have to get their votes transferred or risk being deprived of exercising their right to franchise, it says.

“Therefore, we desire for the parliament to approve our amendment to get prevent this people-unfriendly step,” the bill reads.

According to the ECP, the district election commissioners (DECs) after the Dec 31 deadline will prepare lists of such voters in their respective areas and send notices to them following which they will be registered as voters at the permanent or temporary addresses as mentioned on their CNICs.