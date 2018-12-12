Share:

Lahore (PR): OPPO, leading global smartphone brand, announced the launch of its product ‘R17 Pro’ under the globally hit ‘R series’ in Pakistan.

The price for the power packed device has been announced at Rs109,999 and the product will be available in markets nationwide from the 15th of December.

The R series is a part of the brand’s high end handsets which have created a lot of noise in the world. The R17 Pro, a fusion of fashionable design and technological innovation, is the latest addition to the series. Continuing its tradition to combine the best of technology as well as visual appeal, the brand has introduced more color gradients for the R17 Pro.The R17 Pro comes in two colors, namely ‘Radiant Mist’ and ‘Emerald Green’.