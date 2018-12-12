Share:

ISLAMABAD - Launching ceremony of state of the art 3,000-ton Survey Vessel, being built for Pakistan Navy, was held at Yang Zong, China.

According to PN spokesperson, the ship was launched into Yangtze River. Chief Naval Overseer (China) Commodore Azfar Humayun graced the ceremony as Chief Guest.

The vessel is under construction at Jiangsu DAJIN Heavy Industries Company Limited China and is the largest survey vessel to be built for Pakistan Navy under Sino-Pak collaboration.

Once completed, the new ship will be one of the most technologically advanced survey vessels of Pakistan Navy and will strengthen Pakistan’s marine scientific research capability while providing flexibility to carry out underwater search and localisation operations.

While addressing the ceremony, the chief guest highlighted that Pakistan Navy has strong traditions in hydrography and the newly-launched Survey Vessel with its extended endurance and advanced survey equipment will enhance Pakistan’s oceanographic survey capability. He also acknowledged concerted efforts made by Bestway Group, Dajin Shipyard and all involved in the project for timely achieving the significant milestone of launching.

Earlier, Zhan Jin Feng, Chairman of the Jiangsu Dajin Heavy Industries Co. Ltd welcomed the chief guest and highlighted significance of the project.

The chairman expressed his resolve to complete the project in stipulated time to satisfaction of Pakistan Navy.

National anthems of both the countries were played at the occasion. After national anthems the ship was launched by the Chief Guest and Chairman Bestway Group.

The ceremony was attended by Chen Botao Deputy Mayor of Yang Zhong Municipal Peoples Government, Bill Chen Vice President of Bureau Veritas (BV) Society in China, Hang You Bing General Manager Jiangsu Dajin Heavy Industries Co. Ltd, Ma Shixiong President of Bestways Marine & Energy Technology company, Cdr (Retd) Shahzad Amir General Manger Aeroton, Pakistan Navy officials and reps from local government.

The 3000 tonne Survey Ship is 80.8m in length, equipped with state of the art survey equipment and has an endurance of 50 days operation at sea. After completion of harbour and sea acceptance trials, the survey vessel will join Pakistan Navy Fleet by August 2019.