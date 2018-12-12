Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan needs a change in the energy mix, power sector reforms and mass transit systems to reduce reliance on imported fuel and change the consumption pattern, said experts while talking during an Annual Technical Conference and Exhibition with the theme of “Challenges and strategies to sustain E&P growth”.

They said Pakistan had paid $4.3 billion for the crude oil imports and over $2 billion for gas (LNG) during 2018 as Imported crude and refined petroleum products make 82-83% of Pakistan’s consumption. Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan opened the Annual Technical Conference organized by Pakistan Association of Petroleum Geoscientists and SPE Pakistan (Society of Petroleum Engineers), with the support and active participation of Oil & gas professionals and E&P businesses operating in Pakistan.

The experts were of the view that a prudent strategy built on sound subsurface geological and technical grounds and its execution by well-integrated subsurface geological and technical, operations, Security and local communities experts can enable IOCs and NOCs to screen and comb the remote, rugged or technologically difficult regions where next big prize and ‘cream of the crop’ lies.

Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said Pakistan needs the sustained growth of indigenous petroleum reserves and indigenous supplies to control the huge import bill. He said, “our government will make all out efforts to increase exploration acreage by introducing more exploration blocks in the country.

We are encouraged to see that companies participated and offered winning bids for the blocks in exploration bid round that took place last month. This shows the trust of investors and their interest in future exploration licensing rounds”. He appreciated the efforts of organizers and participants and encouraged them to continue to discuss the challenges and the means & tools of sustaining exploration and production activities and ensure indigenous supplies of oil & gas continues.

Secretary Petroleum Mian Asad Hayaud Din said Pakistan is bestowed with huge shale gas and conventional oil & gas resources, locked up in areas of difficult access. We need high level of commitment, technology and financial resources to find and develop these natural resources. Only way to make this happen is that all stakeholders including public sector companies, private IOCs, GOP organizations all work together as a synchronized and efficient team.

Dr Saeed Khan Jadoon, Chairman Conference said that oil and gas are major contributor of energy and require aggressive efforts for their search and development. For last 60 years, efforts are continuously made to explore conventional oil and gas reservoirs while unconventional reservoir are yet to be exploited.

Dr Nadeem Ahmad, Chairman of PAPG and Technical Committee, said that over the last 10-15 years, replacing reserves and maintaining oil and gas production had remained a serious challenge for the domestic oil & gas industry. “New value” is created only through “Exploration” which is the starting point of “petroleum value chain.”

Organic growth costs 2-4 times less than buying reserves or importing oil and gas. Dr. Nadeem sadi, “Exploration-based growth does miracles for the countries in saving the foreign exchange ($), supporting other businesses, generating the economic activities, and it spares funds to spend on unproven high-risk high-reward opportunities in under-explored remote regions. Support of state organizations is required to facilitate “access” to these territories, both operationally and in the form of incentives.

The participants were informed that imported’ crude and refined petroleum products make 82-83% of our total consumption. Domestic crude oil production (89kbo/d) is 33% of the total crude we use (93 MMbo). “Imported gas (200 Bcf LNG in FY2018) is 15% of our indigenous gas production. We paid $4.3 billion for the crude oil imports and over $2 billion for gas (LNG) in FY2018. Definitely we need a change in our energy mix, need power sector reforms and mass transit systems to reduce this consumption. A prudent strategy built on sound subsurface geological and technical grounds and its execution by well-integrated subsurface geological and technical, operations, Security and local communities experts can enable IOCs and NOCs to screen and comb the remote, rugged or technologically difficult regions where next big prize and ‘cream of the crop’ lies,” the experts said.