Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s Syed Muhammad Salman Tariq Bokhari and Muhammad Yousaf Haroon have been elected unopposed as first vice-president and Director Technical of World Blind Cricket Ltd (WBC), respectively in the 21st Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at Kathmandu, Nepal.

Salman has been elected as first vice president of WBC (for the 1st term) whereas Maher Yousaf has been elected as Director Technical for WBC for the third consecutive term in the 21st WBC AGM that took place in Kathmandu on December 10 and 11, said a press release issued here.

In the meeting, upon Pakistan’s proposal, WBC has endorsed “Cricket for the Blind Women”, and bilateral series, competitions between member countries will have the status of International series. WBC has also endorsed the forthcoming Pakistan-Nepal Blind Cricket Series scheduled to take place in Pakistan in January next year as the 1st International series of Women Blind Cricket.

It was also decided that WBC will form a panel of proficient Umpires and every member country will nominate at least 1 umpire who is qualified in Umpiring in normal and blind cricket. Totally blind (B1) players shouldn’t be used as sandbags as a close-in fielder. They will not field within the 5 yards C-Circle drawn on either side of the wickets.

In the meeting, on the recommendations of Pakistan, certain laws for blind women have been approved. It was also decided that the account of WBC will be re-located, opened and operated in UAE.

The other major decision in the AGM included that minimum quota for the number of overs to be bowled by B1 bowler in limited overs game is increased from 30% to 40%. WBC has also created the post of CEO as a paid employee.