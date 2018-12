Share:

The PML-N has moved an application to the Punjab Assembly for the producing MPA Khwaja Salman Rafiq in the ongoing session of the assembly. The PML-N delegation met Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari in the chamber and submitted the application. The Deputy Speaker told the PML-N MPAs that he was not authorised to issue production however law will be followed in the matter. NAB took Salman and his brother Khwaja Saad Rafiq in custody.