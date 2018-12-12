Share:

Police claimed to have recovered a girl from a hotel and arrested the alleged kidnapper, Imdad Ali, after a few hours of the abduction. Muhammad Ibrar, a resident of Angori Scheme Shalamar Link Road, Mughalpura, reported to police that his sister, Khizra Shabbir, a student of BS programme at a private university, had been kidnapped. ASP Race Course Circle Sameer Noor and SHO Civil Lines Muhammad Adil took an immediate action. The police used Hotel Eye Software and arrested the accused Imdad Ali from the hotel. The ‘kidnapped’ girl was also recovered and handed over to her parents. Police said Imdad Ali is a resident of Tandu Allah Yar in Sindh and an employee of the Education department.