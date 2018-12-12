Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Private Power Infrastructure Board (PPIB) on Tuesday allowed extension in the Letter of Support for 660kV HVDC Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line Project and extension in Letter of Interest to 300 MW coal based power Gwadar.

The decision in this regard was taken during 121st meeting of Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) held with Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan in the chair.

Managing Director PPIB Shah Jahan Mirza briefed the Board on implementation status of the portfolio of power generation and transmission line projects currently being processed by PPIB. In this regard, the Board gave necessary approvals aiming to facilitate project sponsors for implementing their projects in a smooth and speedy way.

Keeping in view the importance of much needed +660kV HVDC Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line Project which is specifically designed to provide power evacuation for Thar coal based power projects, the Board agreed to allow extension in Letter of Support for achieving financial close considering the merits that it is the first HVDC and first private sector project under CPEC which has achieved substantial progress and such extension would not compromise the completion date of the project which is March 2021.

Similarly, another important project under CPEC was deliberated in the meeting and as proposed by PPIB, the Board allowed extension in Letter of Interest to 300 MW imported coal based power project being established at Gwadar. This facilitation will enable sponsors to obtain tariff from Nepra and Letter of Support from PPIB leading to Financial Close and construction start of the project which will supply much needed electricity to Gwadar to promote business for newly developed port, boost socio-economic activities and start the Special Economic Zones and Export Processing Zones in the Gwadar area of Balochistan.

These activities will create employment opportunities and develop social facilities under Corporate Social Responsibility.

Talking on the occasion Omar Ayub Khan said the present government is working seriously on controlling theft and losses as well as re-hauling of transmission and distribution system of country to remove bottlenecks in the supply of electricity to consumers. Sustainability in the system is only possible by brining transparency in power system, induction of indigenous and renewable energy and introduction of new technology in transmission and distribution systems.

He said we require a portfolio of electricity supply resources, that can also be dynamically orchestrated to deliver electricity where and when it’s needed at an affordable price.End