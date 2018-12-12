Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party Tuesday urged the National Accountability Bureau to prove its impartiality.

Speaking at a joint news conference here, PPP leaders Nayyar Bokhari, Maula Bux Chandio, Farhatullah Babar, Nafeesha Shah and Nazir Dhoki alleged the NAB had become a government’s tool to victimize the opposition.

Nayyar Bokhari said the NAB springs into action as soon as PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addresses a rally. “Asif Ali Zadari was victimised for more than a decade under the so-called accountability but nothing was proven. If the government sows hate, it will reap hate,” he said.

Bokhari, the former Senate chairman, said the accountability should be across the board for politicians, military, bureaucrats and others. “The accountability should not be politicians-specific,” he added.

He said the NAB notice to Bilawal was designed to weaken the PPP. “They are trying to weaken other parties just to strengthen the ruling party (Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf),” the PPP Secretary General said.

He said the PPP had been facing victimisation since 1990. “The PPP leaders have been jailed in the past but no case has ever been proven,” he maintained.

Farhatullah Baber said NAB had become a political institution. He said the law should be same for the politicians and others. He demanded amendment in the NAB laws for fair treatment of the accused.

Maula Bux Chandio said the PPP want to strengthen democracy bin the country. He alleged that the government was derailing the democracy.

He said the PPP will defend the democratic system that was introduced by party founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Chandio said the government so far had failed to even pass a bill. “The PPP government worked with the opposition in the past to ensure the 18th amendment,” he recalled.

He said the PPP leadership was not afraid of any intimidation adding Zardari and Bilawal would face all the pressure. Zardari would emerge victorious in all references filed against him, he said.