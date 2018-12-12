Share:

The Punjab Healthcare Commission has imposed a fine of Rs0.5 million and stopped all types of surgeries in a private hospital for allowing an ENT specialist for simultaneously performing the Caesarean Section and administering spinal anaesthesia. Complainant Burkhardar submitted an application with the PHC maintaining that he had taken his pregnant wife to the Munawar Hospital Painsrah Faisalabad for delivery where Robina Munawar Wahla, impersonating as a lady doctor, carried out surgery even without having ultrasound report. “When the patient’s post-operation bleeding did not stop, she had to be shifted to the Allied Hospital,” further accusing the treating medics of gross negligence. The PHC investigation and experts’ opinion, besides finding Burkhardar’s allegations to be true, figured out that the operation was carried out by ENT Specialist Dr Muhammad Zahid, who had also given her anaesthesia. Besides stopping all kinds of surgeries, the Commission imposed a fine of Rs0.5 mn fine on the Hospital for allowing Dr Zahid to perform C-Section and administering spinal anaesthesia, failure to accompany a qualified person with a serious patient while shifting her to a tertiary care hospital and not handing over referral slip to the attendants, permitting Robina to display her name as a lady doctor, not implementing the minimum service delivery standards (MSDS) in letter and spirit and employing unqualified staff at the Hospital. Also, a fine of Rs50,000 was imposed on Robina for practising quackery and impersonating as a lady doctor.