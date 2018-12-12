Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has selected a group of junior players for participation in US Junior Championship 2018 and the British Junior Championship 2019. The US Junior Squash Championship would be played from Dec 15 to 18, 2018 at Bostan for which PSF has selected four players. Abbas Zeb would play in U-19 age group, M Hamza Khan and Noor Zaman in U-15 and Humam Ahmad in U-13 category. All the players of USA Junior will depart today (Wednesday) at 8pm. Subsequently, British Junior Squash Championship would be played at Birmingham (UK) between January 2–6, 2019 in which Abbas Zeb will play in U-19 whereas Haris Qasim, Farhan Hashmi and Asad Ullah Khan to play in U-17, M Hamza Khan, Noor Zaman and M Ashab Irfan in U-15 and Anas Ali Shah and Humam Ahmad in U-13 category.–Staff Reporter