The 127th convocation of the Punjab University will be held at Faisal Auditorium on December 29, said a press release. Also, the Punjab University Teaching Hospital/Heath Centre will arrange two informative camps about diabetes, hypertension, cholesterol and uric acid at Undergraduate Block and PUTH today (Wednesday). Meanwhile, the Punjab University Hailey College of Banking and Finance announced organising two-day international conference on banking, insurance and business management.