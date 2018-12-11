Share:

MULTAN-Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augusteen announced on Tuesday Rs30 million aid package for poor members of Christian minority besides another Rs25 million scholarship package for the minority students.

Addressing Christmas related gatherings here, he said that Christmas give the lesson of love and peace, adding that every individual would have to continue efforts for sharing joys with others. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is strongly opposed to all kinds of discriminations and the government believes in equality. He said that all minority members would get same rights like other citizens after constitution of Minority Rights Commission.

He declared that the Punjab Chief Minister has announced Rs30 million aid package for poor Christian while another Rs25 million will be given to the students from minorities as scholarships. He said that the country is passing through a serious crisis and "we needed to take some hard steps for the betterment of the situation." He declared that tough security arrangements for the Churches would be made on Christmas.

The minister declared that the minority empowerment package would be taken to each minority member, adding that work was underway on fixing quota for minorities in medical and engineering universities as well as housing schemes. He said that the PTI was against Qabza Mafia and therefore a massive crackdown was underway against illegal occupants of lands. He declared that illegal occupation of churches would not be tolerated whatsoever, adding that the PTI government would break all illegal occupations in 2019.

He said that the government worked day and night to translate the dream of green Punjab into reality. He warned that the existence of our coming generations was subject to availability of clean environment and Punjab Government had launched a revolutionary plan to eliminate pollution. He said that all out resources would be utilized to achieve the target of planting five billion saplings in the province.

He revealed that all the districts were plantation targets and plantation drive was underway at all parks, public places and schools. He added that the industrial zones and adjoining areas were also being turned into green belts. He said that the dream of green Punjab could be turned into reality through joint efforts and if people supported this initiative, entire Punjab would turn green very soon.