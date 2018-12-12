Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday passed three resolutions of public interest including the one regarding improving quality of cameras installed in major cities by Punjab Safe City Authority.

The House passed one resolution out of turn and two from the agenda on private members day. One resolution was rejected while three were disposed of due to absence of movers.

Law Minister Raja Basharat informed the House that former Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had borne expenses of his all 40 foreign trips during the last five years from own pocket. However, the expenses incurred on officers accompanying the ex-CM were paid from public exchequer.

The session started one hour and 12 minutes beyond the scheduled time with Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari in the chair.

PTI’s Neelam Hayat Malik presented the resolution demanding improving quality of cameras installed by PSCA. The House passed the resolution with majority vote.

The House also passed the resolution moved by PTI’s Sajid Ahmed Khan condemning attack on Chinese Consulate in Karachi. The resolution praised security forces for timely response that helped avoiding major mishap. It demanded measures for bringing the facilitators of terrorist attack to justice.

Hina Pervaiz Butt and Mussarat Jamshed presented out of turn resolution demanding observing 2019 as Human Rights Year. The House passed the resolution.

The Opposition staged a walkout from the House to protest against rejection of resolution moved by Manazir Hussain Ranjha. The Opposition, however, returned to the House on persuasion of ministers Ch Zaheer-ud-Din and Mian Aslam Iqbal.

Minister for Agriculture Noman Langrial said that the resolution was contrary to the facts. He said that the federal government has not withdrawn subsidy given to tubewells.

During Question Hour on Revenue and Colonies and Services and General Administration, Raja Basharat said that ex-CM has paid expenses of all foreign tours from own pocket. To a supplementary question, he said that he (ex-CM) had also not claimed TA/DA. Officers accompanying the ex-CM were paid TA/DA besides other expenses on the tour.

To a supplementary question of PML-N’s Malik Arshad, Minister Col ® Akram said that the government was going ahead with the plan of computerization of land revenue record. He said that 102 more centres would be set up across the province.

The chair expressed displeasure over not getting timely reply from various departments. He directed the law minister to make all departments duty bound to submit timely replies to the queries of legislators.

On a point of order, Hina Pervaiz Butt drew attention of the chair towards murder of two women in court premises at Jehanian on International Human Rights Day. She said that it was a pity that the assailants had easily managed to escape after committing the heinous crime in broad day light. She said that the Federal Minister for Human Rights has not bothered to give even a statement to condemn the incident.

Law Minister said that the Police was investigating the gruesome act. He said that the culprits would be brought to justice.

On completion of agenda, the chair adjourned the session till 11am on Wednesday (today).