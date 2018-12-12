Share:

KARACHI - Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a key suspect along with his companion for their alleged involvement in looting cash, jewelry and other valuables from over 200 women in Karachi.

Police officials said that the key suspect is a rickshaw driver who was arrested in an injured condition after an exchange of fire while the gang comprised four members, operating in a city from the last four and a half year and used to target the women.

The arrests were made when the Ferozabad police on a tip-off conducted a raid at Block 3, PECHS, adding that the suspects opened fire at the police and tried to escape. In retaliation, the police also fired back.

District East police chief SSP Ghulam Azfar Mahesar while holding a press conference said that a special team of the police officials including Ferozabad SHO Aurangzeb Khattab was formed about to trace and arrest a gang involved in looting a cash, jewelry and other valuables from the women in parts of a city, adding that the police arrested a ringleader, Imran Younus in an injured condition after an exchange of fire while his companion, Abid was also arrested.

During the initial course of interrogation, the ringleader revealed that he was running a four member gang from the last four and a half year and the gang only used to target the women and the gang has been looted over 200 women in parts of a city.

They used to commit their criminal activities in the posh localities of a city, said the SSP Mahesar, added that the police have also recovered the looted stuff including ladies begs, cash, mobile phones, laptops looted from over 70 women on the information provided by the already arrested suspects. SSP also claimed to have recovered a motorcycle and a rickshaw from their possession.

“The suspects arrested have also been arrested in the past and established their gang in jail,” SSP Mahesar explained. One of their companion was also arrested in injured condition by police in Bahadurabad area about one and a half month ago, who is currently imprisoned in jail. Additional IG Karachi Dr Amir Shaikh also praised the efforts of the District East police and also announced reward money for them. The cases against them were registered while further investigation was underway.