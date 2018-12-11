Share:

GUJRANWALA-Dacoits and thieves deprived the citizens of cash, gold ornaments, vehicles and other valuables in 22 hits here on Tuesday.

According to police sources, armed men snatched Rs200 thousands and a cell phone from Afzal in Gakhar Mandi police station limit while in Saddr Wazirabad area dacoits took away Rs80 thousands, a gold ring and two cell phones. In Sabzi Mandi area, swindlers took away Rs60 thousands and gold ornaments from a woman; robbers looted Rs35 thousands and a cell phone from Fazeel in Civil Lines area; Liaqat was deprived of Rs300 thousands, gold ornaments and cell phones at gunpoint; in Ghakkar Mandi, robbers snatched Rs50 thousands from Arshad Cheema; in Saddr Gujranwala area, bandits snatched Rs60 thousands, two cell phones from Ahmed; dacoits took away Rs200 thousands, gold ornaments from Yasin; in Sohdra, Liqat Chatha was deprived of Rs450 thousands and a cell phone in Nowshera Virkan area. In Satellite Town, swindlers took away Rs100 thousands, gold ornaments from a woman; in Sabzi Mandi area, armed men intercepted Faizan and looted Rs27 thousands, a gold chain and a cell phone; in Peoples Colony police station limit, Irshad was deprived of Rs120 thousands and two cell phones at gunpoint; in Khiali area, bandits snatched Rs35 thousands and a cell phone from Khurram; three armed men entered the house of Habib and looted Rs100 thousands, gold ornaments, a laptop and other valuables; in Emanabad, robbers looted Rs55 thousands, gold ornaments and a cell phone from Azan Ali; dacoits took away Rs9 thousands and a car from Moeez in Wazirabad City area; swindlers took away Rs52 thousands from Mustansar; in Baghbanpura area, Farman was deprived of Rs350 thousands, gold ornaments and a cell phone at gunpoint while armed men snatched Rs310 thousands, gold ornaments and a cell phone from Mansha in Sabzi Mandi area. Similarly, unknown thieves swept the houses of Khalil and Hussain while the car of Tahir was stolen from Khiali area.

Four of a dacoit gang arrested

CIA police have arrested four members of a dacoit gang and recovered cash and illegal arms from them.

DSP Imran Abbas while told the media that accused Hassan Ali, Talha, Iftikhar and Asif were related to “Kodu gang” and were also involved in dozens of dacoity and robbery incidents. In preliminary investigations, the accused confessed to have looted hundreds of citizens in Wahndo and Sabzi Mandi police station limits. “Police have recovered Rs320 thousands cash, motorcycles and illegal arms from them,” he said.