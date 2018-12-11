Share:

WAZIRABAD-As many as 435 ousted employees of Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL), owned by FBR, could not be restored on their duties despite commitment of ex-chairman FBR.

Almost all the employees have the qualification of MBA, MCS, Networking Engineer and Graduation and worked in PRAL for 15 to 20 years and spent their most worthy years there. All employees were drifted from the service on June 2015 surprisingly on closing day during the previous PML-N regime without any advance intimation. All the employees were well experienced.

It has been learnt that the PRAL administration has recruited new ill-trained persons instead of restoring experienced ones. Now the ousted employees are wondering in search of job and forced to work below their status just to provide livelihood to their family members.

Representative of ousted employees Nayyar Alam has stated that families of the employees are facing domestic problems and they are running short of money to deal with expenses of their children's education and health. Employees, deprived of their Jobs, are now overage and cannot get employment in any private or public sector. He demanded that PM Khan and Finance Minister Asad Umar restore the said employees on their duties.