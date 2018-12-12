Share:

KARACHI - Bandits shot dead a sanitary worker in street crime in District Central of Karachi on Tuesday.

The incident took place near Rehmania heights in Firdous Colony within the limits of Gulbahar police station. Deceased was identified as 35-year-old Javed Masih, son of Faiz Masih.

According to SHO Hidayat Hussain, deceased was sanitary worker by profession and was busy cleaning work in the area when at least two armed men riding a motorcycle were busy looting a passerby, namely Zahid. As victim saw the armed men attempted to flee from the scene, upon which, the robbers opened fire at him. He was shot on his chest and died shortly after the incident. He was a resident of Zia Colony in Korangi. His body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and later handed over to his family after medico-legal formalities completed. A case has been registered while further investigation was underway.

On the other side, a young man was found dead from his home in Shah Latif locality. Police officials said that deceased apparently committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan. The incident took place at a house located at Sector 17 A within the limits of Shah Latif police station. He was identified as 28-year-old Naseem Hassan, son of Habib Hassan.

His body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre from where his family took it away without medico-legal formalities.

According to police officials, the family told the police that deceased committed suicide over family disputes while further investigation was underway.