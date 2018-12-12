Share:

ISLAMABAD - A citizen has moved an application to the Human Rights Cell of Supreme Court requesting Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar to issue directions to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for recovery and extradition of his minor daughter from United Arab Emirates.

He further requested Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar to also direct the Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai for contacting UAE authorities for recovery of his missing daughter.

A citizen namely Muhammad Haroon, a resident of Nishterabad Peshawar, in his application stated that his 6-year-old daughter Zurghuna Haroon has been missing in UAE since 2017.

The applicant stated his minor daughter Zurghuna was illegally shifted to UAE by his ex-wife Afnan Haroon in 2014. The applicant claimed that the minor was shifted without any legal authorisation and through forged documents.

“The subject female minor Zurghuna Haroon was illegally conveyed to UAE by ex-wife namely Afnan Haroon in year 2014 without any legal authorisation and has obtained UAE resident visa using forged verdicts/NOC letters,’ the application stated. Further, the application added, their last UAE resident visa was expired in early 2017 and now both are absconders in UAE immigration system and liable of plenty.

After becoming absconder, the applicant further maintained, there is no further information about their whereabouts in UAE. Haroon further stated in application that his ex-wife and daughter never came back to Pakistan again.

“Applicant on recent short visit to UAE, established contact with Dubai police headquarters through e-mail to file the complaint of missing person/child and his minor daughter child Zurghuna Haroon and request to initiate search and rescue operation of missing female minor,” the application stated.

“As response received from Dubai police wherein advised that applicant must contact Dubai Police via the Diplomatic Channels i.e. your Consulate or Embassy in UAE along with her passport copy.”

On November 11 of 2018, the applicant made a request to the Consul General of Pakistan, Dubai UAE, to immediately initiate complaint of his missing daughter as required by Dubai police to initiate complaint of missing daughter Zurghuna Haroon and initiate search and rescue operation immediately.

“Later after a very long struggle applicant was just only provided a verbal reference note {No. 3 (1)/ 2018-CWA 1/149 dated 20.11.2018} by Consulate of Pakistan, Dubai UAE, for further inquiry.”

Applicant several times through telephone contacted the Consulate of Pakistan, Dubai, UAE, but no positive response has been received from Pakistan mission regarding status of missing female minor Zurghuna Haroon. “In this terrible situation, applicant is very concerned about his missing female minor daughter’s life and welfare issue,” the application stated.

He requested the chief justice to issue directions to the Foreign Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affair of Pakistan, and Consul General of Pakistan, Dubai UAE, to immediately accelerate the search and rescue process with UAE authorities and provide necessary legal assistance to extradite the subject minor to Pakistan at earliest.

“In this regard also a clear pursuance of a directive by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, dated May 20, 2010 is available for PCW&EF abroad, so that necessary legal help could be made available to Pakistanis abroad in distress and awaiting repatriation, which acquire approval from of the Foreign Secretary.”