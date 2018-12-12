Share:

KARACHI - The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday ordered Sindh Water Commission (SWC)’s head to continue working till January 15, 2019 after he expressed his inability to continue working further.

At Karachi Registry of SC, a larger bench of SC took up the application of head of SWC Justice Amir Hani Muslim, a former judge of SC, who expressed his inability to further head the commission due to personal reasons. He was appointed as head of SWC by SC for a term of six months. The said term was extended for another period of six months at the request of the petitioner which tents would expire on January 15, 2019.

Justice (r) Hani Muslim said that he took all humanly possible efforts to improve the working of different departments of Sindh/federal governments in order to achieve the object for which the commission was constituted. In the intervening period, the commission submitted five interim reports reflecting the progress on the work assigned by the Supreme Court. The final report would be submitted by the commission in the first week of January 2019 before expiry of its term.

He expressed his gratitude to Supreme Court for reposing confidence in him. Justice Hani said that the petitioner may request for extension of time of the commission, which court may consider independently.

However, he showed his inability to continue for any extended and or further period at which SC ordered him to continue working till January 15. 2019.