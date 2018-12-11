Share:

FAISALABAD-An awareness seminar on corruption free society was held at local hotel with the joint collaboration of Punjab Cooperative Department and National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Commissioner Asif Iqbal Ch said that the now society had realized the evil of corruption, and it would be eliminated with the joint efforts of the community. He said that all kinds of corruption should not be tolerated, adding "We should avoid the differences of act to promote honesty in society." He emphasized upon the need for bringing social change in behaviour to discourage the corruption. He appreciated the holding of seminar and said that such events helped in sensitizing the society against the social evils.

Secretary Cooperative Punjab Mansur Qadir said that the Islamic values should be promoted in the society to create the fear of Allah against dishonesty and corruption. He said that corrupt elements should be dealt with an iron hand and awarded with heavy punishment. He stressed upon inculcating the hatred against the corruption in the minds of new generations.

Registrar Cooperative Punjab Dr Kiran Khurshid said that the system should be made strengthened for the success of accountability process. She said that the no favour should be given to the corrupt elements and social boycott be made of persons involved in evil of corruption.

Director Anti Corruption Establishment Mehr Shafaqat Ullah Mushtaq informed that 10-day awareness events had been held under the Anti Corruption Establishment to raise the awareness against the corruption. He said that self-accountability was the best process to avoid the corruption. He urged upon introducing the exemplary social traditions to curb the any kind of corruption.

Appreciating the holding of successful seminar, he said that elaborated measures were being taken to round up the corrupt elements and creating deterrence against corruption by the anti corruption establishment with new zeal and commitment.

The awareness seminar was also addressed by Vice Chairman of Punjab Cooperative Union Nawab Anees Ahmed Khan Sayal, General Secretary Arshid Jilani, Dr Jalal Arif, Dr Shehzad Basra and others. They said the society was confronted the challenges of injustice, usurp of rights, law breaking, crimes, unrest and other social evils due to corruption. They said that society should mobilize against the menace of corruption to wipe out it from the roots.