Share:

Islamabad-Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Tuesday faced tough questions by the senate body as the forum found the academic research backed by the regulator in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) non-beneficial for the country’s economy.

Senate sub-committee on Federal Education and Professional Training met here to discuss the industry-academic linkages with reference to practical training. Senator Nauman Wazir Khattak convened the meeting, which was attended by Senator Rukhsana Zuberi and senior officials of the ministry of education, HEC National Vocational Training Commission (NAVTTC) and Islamabad Chamber Of Commerce. Acting Executive Director (ED) HEC Mohammad Asghar in his briefing to the senate body informed about the programs being run by the regulator for the promotion of research and innovation in the country.

ED said that the program of Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) was established in HEC in 2010 to ensure the impact of research in the country. He said that 15percent overhead of all the HEC funded research projects to HEIs go to support their ORIC functions. He also briefed the committee HEC is running a Technology Development Fund (TDF) and supported thousands of scholars for indigenous as well as foreign PhD. And nearly Rs50billion has been spent in this program.

Since the inception of the program 126 projects have been funded in 25 different industries of agriculture sciences, IT, nanotechnology, drug discovery, industries symbiosis, renewable energy, mining, applied engineering and natural sciences. HEC ED stated that other than TDF, HEC is also running Business Incubation Centers (BICs) to accelerate the successful development of start-up and fledgling companies by providing entrepreneurs with an array of targeted resources and services.

Convener of the committee senator Nauman Wazir Khattak remarked that the research publications of the scholars have relevance with the local industry and it has contributed nothing in the country’s economy. “The university research has no relevance with the industry,” he said. “No right man is available for the right job,” he added. He also asked the HEC officials that the regulator funded 192 universities through its Research and Development (R&D) department but how many researchers supported back the HEC with their research. “There is something wrong,” he remarked.

The committee convener added that HEC funded hundreds of projects in ORIC and TDF but it apparently remained non beneficial for the country. He said that it looks like the country has started reverse engineering in the development. He recommended a legislation to initiate in which industry would be supporting 20% research projects to build a link between academia and industry. The committee also recommended adding 12 credit hours on internship comprising six weeks for engineering students’ graduates during their studies. The evaluation of the students will be done jointly by industry and academia.

Senator Nauman Wazir said that the non-linkage of academia and industry has reduced the exports and commercial activities of the country. He said that 50% research in the academia needs to be Pakistan oriented with results specified to support the industry.

He also inquired about the status of laptop scheme being run by the HEC on which the committee was informed that 200000 laptops have been distributed. ED NAVTTC Nasir Khan said that HEC reliance on research papers needs to be tilted towards research projects and the projects should be supporting the local industry. He said that the country’s technical training institutes only have the capacity of 40000 trainees which is very low.

He also proposed to include the representatives of industry in the university statuary bodies with ten years’ experience, which was accepted by the committee. Senior Vice President (SVP) Mohammad Rashid said that the research in the universities is not supporting the local industry and it has to depend on neighbouring countries for import of technology. “There are zero links between the industry and academia,” he said.