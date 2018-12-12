Share:

KANDHKOT - Kashmore SSP Haidar Raza Tuesday held an open court at Ghouspur police station and listened to the problems of the locals.

The locals raised various issues including street crime, drug addiction, police violation and other problems. Addressing the open court, SSP Haidar Raza said that the aim of gathering was to improve police public relations and to work in close coordination to improve law and order. Such meetings are conducted to solicit the suggestions and support for better policing and would be conducted in future, he added.

He said that police-public cooperation always played a vital role in maintaining peace in the area. However, the SSP assured all participants that police will put its all possible efforts and resources in resolving their issues. He said that his subordinates will cooperate with citizens in friendly atmosphere while his doors are open for everyone.

Meanwhile, Kashmore police claimed to have nabbed three drug peddlers besides recovering 125 local made wine and weapons after a raid. According to Kashmore police spokesman, Kashmore CIA incharage Mohammad shahban Malan and his team raided a brew house and detained three drug paddlers including Khatoor Bangwar, Imdad Bangwar and Mohammad Ashraf.