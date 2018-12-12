Share:

MOSCOW - Persecuted journalists from around the world, referred to collectively as “the Guardians,” were declared Tuesday the 2018 Person of the Year by the US-based Time magazine .

It unveiled four magazine covers, honoring slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the staff of the Capital Gazette in the US city of Annapolis who lost five colleagues in last June’s shooting spree, Reuters reporters Kyaw Soe Oo and Wa Lone jailed in Myanmar, and Rappler co-founder Maria Ressa covering the violent drug war in the Philippines.

“For taking great risks in pursuit of greater truths, for the imperfect but essential quest for facts that are central to civil discourse, for speaking up and for speaking out, the Guardians – Jamal Khashoggi, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, Maria Ressa and the Capital Gazette of Annapolis, Md. – are TIME’s Person of the Year,” Time’s editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal wrote.

The outlet said this marked the first time that the designation went to a person who was no longer alive. Khashoggi, a dissident journalist who fled Saudi Arabia for the United States, was killed in October inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.