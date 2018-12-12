FIA police here on Tuesday arrested two persons who were allegedly involved in using illegal electricity connections. According to FIA spokesman, the police team conducted raids in different commercial areas of the city and found that two food outlets near ghazi chowk, Ferozpur road were using domestic electricity connections instead of commercial connections. The team arrested both the accused including Shahnawaz and Awais on the spot while police registered separate cases.
