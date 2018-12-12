Share:

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) announced the result of Third Professional MBBS annual examination 2018 on Tuesday. A total of 5286 candidates from 39 affiliated medical colleges appeared in the exam out of which 4430 passed and 772 failed. Result of 84 candidates was put on RL list. The pass percentage remained 85.15 per cent. Maha Zainab D/O Muhammad Tariq of Nishtar Medical University, Multan got first position securing 892/1000 marks. Hira Amin D/O Mian Muhammad Benyameen of Lahore Medical & Dental College Lahore and Hiba Tahrim D/O Arif Nazir same college got second and third positions, securing 881/1000 and 869/1000 marks respectively. Supplementary exams will commence on January 24, 2019.