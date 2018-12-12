Share:

MOSCOW - US State Secretary Mike Pompeo on Tuesday criticized the Russian government following the arrival of Russian Tu-160 (NATO reporting name: Blackjack) heavy strategic bombers in Venezuela.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Monday that Russia’s two supersonic bombers had carried out a flight from Russia to Venezuela, landing at Simon Bolivar International Airport, outside Caracas.

“Russia’s government has sent bombers halfway around the world to Venezuela. The Russian and Venezuelan people should see this for what it is: two corrupt governments squandering public funds, and squelching liberty and freedom while their people suffer,” Pompeo said on Twitter.

The Russian ministry stressed in a statement that the flight had been carried out “in strict accordance with the international regulations on the use of airspace.”

Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez explained on Tuesday the presence of the Russian Aerospace Forces’ aircraft in the country, saying that the Russian airplanes arrived in Venezuela for joint flights with the country’s airplanes and posed no threat.

“Let nobody be afraid of the presence of these livelihood airplanes, bombers, fighters and strategic bombers that landed on the Venezuelan territory. We are building peace rather than waging war,” the minister said welcoming the arrival of the Russian aircraft, as quoted by the Telesur broadcaster.

According to the minister, the joint flights with the Russian aircraft are aimed at training Venezuela to protect itself against any aggression.

Later this week, a Russian delegation for defense industry cooperation will arrive in Venezuela to revise and improve the work of the Russian weapons systems adopted by the country, the broadcaster added.