Delegation of USAID led by Director Health Sangeeta Patel called on Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday and offered cooperation in setting up five mother & child hospitals in different districts of Punjab. USAID would also extend support for improving health services in public sector hospitals. Dr Yasmin Rashid said that a special cell has been established to monitor development schemes in districts. She said that emergencies of hospitals had been improved. Dr Sangeeta Patel said that USAID would enhance cooperation for achieving certain goals. Mother and Child hospitals would definitely help reducing mortality rate during deliveries, she said. “We are ready to provide all possible technical and financial support for establishment of centres” she said. Meanwhile, Dr Yasmin Rashid participated in convocation of Institute of Child Health as a chief guest and distributed degrees to the graduates in seven disciplines. Vice Chancellor University of Health Sciences and Dean ICH were also present.