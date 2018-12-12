Share:

MIRPURKHAS - A Hindu mother of two children committed suicide by hanging herself with rope in her house at village Sultan Arain in the limit of Taluka police station on Tuesday.

According to the details, Shremti Paro Kolhi,25, wife of Fansi Kolhi hanged herself with a rope over domestic affair. Taluka police reached the spot and shifted the body to emergency of civil hospital where after legal formality body was handed over to heirs.

Father of deceased woman alleged that his daughter was killed by her husband. Taluka police were investigating into the matter.