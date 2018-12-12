Share:

KATOWICE - Humanity has a decade to reverse climate change and adapt its course on environmental policy, before climate change becomes irreversible, Senior Director Policy and Program Coordination at United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Martin Frick said at a COP24 press conference on Tuesday.

“We really have the last decade in which climate change is something that we can manage ... We risk to go to tipping points where we have runaway climate change and then it’s out of human control,” Frick said.

According to Frick, there is no time to wait for the end of negotiations.

“We don’t need to argue whether it’s 1.5 or 2.0 degrees [Celcius target]. If you see a video of a coral reef once then you know that 1.5 is imperative,” the coordinator said.

The 2018 UN Climate Change Conference is taking place on December 2-14 in the Polish city of Katowice. The main goal of the conference participants is to discuss ways of implementing the 2015 Paris Agreement.

The Paris climate deal, created within the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, went into force on November 4, 2016. It has been ratified by 184 of the 197 parties to the accord. The deal aims to keep the increase in average global temperature at below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels by means of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. In October, the UN Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change (IPCC) released a report calling for drastic action to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2030 instead of the 2-degree Celsius target agreed in Paris in 2015. The report outlined how limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius would result in a reduction in the net decrease of food availability and crop yields. Furthermore, if the 1.5-degree Celsius target is exceeded, the adverse effects on the food sector of global warming could exacerbate existing hazards to the global population, as well as create new ones.

UN Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the New York Office of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) Satya Tripathi considered that the target for global warming set out by the IPCC report was a pipe dream unless climate change is tackled more aggressively.

“Whenever the IPCC report talks about 1.5 degrees [target] it is a pipe dream unless we buckle up ... We need to be more ambitious ... There are hundreds of billions of dollars waiting to be accessed ... We are strongly looking forward to collaborating with a lot of actors,” Tripathi said.

According to the UN 2018 Emissions Gap Report published in late November, world countries should triple their efforts to reach the goal of the Paris climate deal.