Share:

ISLAMABAD - Shalimar police have arrested three persons including a woman involved in looting the family of Superintendent of Police (Investigation) District Bannu, according to the police officials.

The police also recovered a vehicle, wireless set and revolving lights from the accused. Addressing a press conference, SP (Saddar) Omer Khan said that Nisar Ahmed Khan serving as SP (Investigation) District Bannu came to Islamabad along with his family on his vehicle (ICT-ALI-731) last month. Some unidentified persons impersonating themselves as police officials from Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) asked him for search of his vehicle in sector E-11. During the search, they snatched gold jewelry from the wife of SP (Investigation) and also snatched pistol from him. He said that a case was registered at Shalimar Police Station on November 30, 2019 under section 392/34 of the PPC. Following the incident, SP (Saddar) Omer Khan said, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan directed DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed to ensure immediate arrest of those criminals involved in it.

The DIG (Operations) constituted a team under his supervision, which investigated the case with the help of modern techniques and succeeded to arrest three persons including a woman. They have been identified as Fahad Bilal and his wife Rabia Bilal, residents of PWD Society and Muneer, a resident of CBR Housing Society Islamabad. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to have used fake official number plates and police lights on private vehicles and looted people at gunpoint on the pretext of searching their vehicles after portraying themselves as officials of CIA or anti-corruption department. They also admitted to have chased vehicles and looted them after taking advantage of darkness at deserted places. Moreover, they confessed to strike at 6-8 places in Islamabad and cases have been registered against them at Shalimar, Margalla and Aabpara police stations.

Shaheen police squads become

operational in Islamabad

Meanwhile, Shaheen police squads have become operational in Islamabad. The squads of the capital police have formally started functioning in the city with the purpose to curb street crime and ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan on Tuesday met with the personnel of Shaheen Squads, which would perform duties under the supervision of ASP Zeeshan Haider.

These squads have been kept at disposal of Model Police Stations initially, which would patrol on bikes in the city to curb street crimes.

The personnel of squads would be well-equipped with sophisticated weapons and wireless sets and would be highly vigilant in order to ensure safety for citizens.

According to the police officials, these squads would patrol in form of pairs and have been formally assigned to duties and briefed about their tasks. Islamabad police chief has directed the officials to take care of resources provided to them. He said that complaints about crime incidents should be minimised in patrolling areas of squads.