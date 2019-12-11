Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police have busted an inter-provincial gang of car/motorcycle-lifters and recovered four cars and four motorcycles worth hundreds of thousands of rupees from them, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

According to the officials, DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed had assigned the task to SP (Investigation) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer. A special team was constituted under supervision of In-charge ACLC Sub- Inspector Liaqat Ali.

This team apprehended four members of an inter-provincial gang. The gangsters have been identified as Bilal, Rizwan, Aksiar Abbasi and Aadil Sohail. During the preliminary investigation, they have confessed to have taken away the vehicles and motorcycles from various areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The officials said that process has been started to hand over the vehicles to their owners, as further investigation is underway. IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance of ACLC team and directed the officials to intensify efforts to curb car/motorbike-lifting incidents.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar pinned the badges to SSP (Security) Naveed Atif who has been promoted to BS-19. Islamabad police chief formally pinned the badges in a graceful ceremony where DIGs, SSPs, SPs and ASPs of Islamabad police were also present.

The IGP appreciated his services for Islamabad police and hoped for his further effective role in ensuring efficient policing.

Furthermore, special prayers were held for the late Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Israr Ahmed here at auditorium of Police Line Headquarters.

A ceremony was held which was attended by IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, IGP National Highways and Motorway Police A. D. Khawaja, IG Police Academy Tahir Khan, retired IGPs, AIGs, SSP, SPs and ASPs of Islamabad police and other police officials.

The services of the deceased IGP, Israr Ahmed for the country were lauded. The participants were of the views that his services and performance during police service would be remembered forever.