LAHORE - Lawyers blocked GPO Chowk on The Mall after the PIC incident on Wednesday. The Punjab Bar Council (PbBC) announced strike today. The decision was taken in a meeting with Vice Chairman Shahnawaz Ismail Gujjar in the chair. The meeting condemned November 23 incident when some lawyers were tortured by the young doctors and paramedical staff at the PIC. The meeting was apprised that the lawyers got registered an FIR and held a peaceful protest in front of the Secretariat and the office of Inspector General of Police over non-arrest of the accused. The meeting was further apprised that Dr Irfan allegedly ridiculed the peaceful protest of the lawyers in a meeting last night, and a footage of the same was released on social media, whereas young doctors and the Pakistan Medical Association did not take any action over the issue. The bar condemned the video and demanded arrest of doctors and others nominated in the FIR got registered by the lawyers earlier. As per witnesses and police, a group of lawyers attacked PIC. The lawyers broke the main entrance gate of the hospital, entered into the emergency wards, went inside the operation theaters where they disrupted operations of serious cardiac patients. The lawyers smashed the glasses of cars of doctors and patients , parked inside premises of the hospital, besides pelting stones at the office of the MS. The doctors, nurses other paramedical staff abandoned the operation theaters and emergency corridors in panic.