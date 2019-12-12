Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Pakistanis stand by their oppressed Kashmiri brethren and condemned the fascist Indian government for its inhuman treatment of its minorities.

Talking to High Commissioner-designate of Pakistan to Sri Lanka retired Major General Muhammad Saad Khattak, the President said that India has manifested its fascist face in the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill passed by Indian Lok Sabha yesterday.

He underscored that all High Commissioners must highlight the true perspective on Kashmir issue and Indian oppression there. The President said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its fraternal relations with Sri Lanka, based on trust and mutual understanding.

The President highlighted the successful visit of Sri Lankan cricket team to Pakistan and said that first international test series in Pakistan since 2009 would also revive international cricket in Pakistan.

He also highlighted that Pakistan is home to rich Buddhist civilization and heritage. Pakistan holds Vesak Festival every year, which is participated in by monks and academicians from Sri Lanka.

He also directed the High Commissioner-designate to work for promotion of tourism. He appreciated Sri Lankan Airline for operating on Karachi-Colombo and Lahore-Colombo sectors.