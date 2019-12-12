Share:

MN-LOS ANGELES-Knowles -- who is currently promoting his new book, Destiny’s Child: The Untold Story -- sat down for an interview with VladTV, and revealed that in the early days of the group, he decided to put “both Destiny’s Child and Jagged Edge on the same tour bus.” According to the music manager, father of the music diva, this ended badly and resulted in Beyonce and Rowland allegedly being harassed by two members of the all-male R&B group, although he didn’t mention any particular member of Jagged Edge by name.

“I got a call from Kelly and Beyoncé... saying that they were constantly being harassed by two of the members in Jagged Edge,” Knowles continued. “I couldn’t have that.”

“I literally had to put the guys off the bus in Baton Rouge, Louisiana,” Knowles added. “That began all of the drama.”