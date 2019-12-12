Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday presided over an emergency meeting of cabinet committee after the PIC incident.

The CM was presented initial report about violence and destruction caused by lawyers at the PIC. Additional Chief Secretary Home submitted the regrettable incident report. Usman Buzdar while addressing the participants said that the writ of government will be maintained at every cost. He termed the rumpus and destruction caused by lawyers at PIC an illogical and illegal act and directed legal action against those lawyers who took law into their hands.

“Such immoral and indecent behavior being done with doctors, paramedical staff, patients and their heirs is highly intolerable under all circumstances”, he observed, adding that government was standing with those who had been subjected to violence. Usman Buzdar said that he had been deeply grieved with sorrow over the death of few patients being caused due to non-availability of treatment facilities at PIC. “The sympathies of Punjab government are with the heirs of deceased patients. The torture incident being committed on Provincial Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan is also highly regrettable. Our all out sympathies are with the violent-stricken persons. Justice will not only be done but will also seen to be done on this sorrowful incident”, he remarked.

Chief Minister further directed the concerned officials that those found responsible for creating unrest and violence in the hospital should be identified with the help of CCTV cameras and cases should be registered according to law against them. Usman Buzdar further directed to immediately restore provision of healthcare facilities to the patients in the hospital and also directed to restore all damages being done to the hospital without any delay. “It is our first and foremost priority to provide medical facilities to the patients and healthcare facilities should not face any obstruction and disturbance in hospitals”, he said.

Chief Minister said that damage done to the vehicles of doctors will be compensated.

He directed that cabinet committee for law & order should hold its meetings on daily basis and maintain a stern watch on the prevailing conditions.

Usman Buzdar was also apprised during the meeting that 34 lawyers had been arrested who were found involved in committing this tragic incident and Rangers had also been summoned.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Hashim Dogar, Ansar Majeed Khan, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Taimoor Bhatti, Chief Secretary Punjab, Advocate General Punjab, Inspector General Police, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Commissioner Lahore, officials of law enforcement agencies and other senior officers also participated in the meeting.

Also, Chief Minister has expressed his severe condemnation over brutal violence committed by lawyers at Punjab Institute of Cardiology. Usman Buzdar while taking stern notice of this incident also sought a report from CCPO Lahore and Provincial Secretary for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education. Usman Buzdar also ordered to investigate the violence incident of lawyers and directed that action should be initiated against those found responsible for creating unrest and violence according to law as no one is above the law. Such a sorrowful incident occurring in cardiac hospital is highly intolerable, he lamented. Creating obstructions and hurdles in the treatment of patients is an inhuman and criminal act. Punjab government will take strict action against those found responsible, he emphasized. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also constituted an investigation committee headed by Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat. Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Inspector General Police, Additional Chief Secretary Home and Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education will be included in the committee.